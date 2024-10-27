ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Carol Lindstrom Sells 1,060 Shares

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $98,601.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,579 shares in the company, valued at $425,938.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ASGN stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.40. ASGN Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $106.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 43.8% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ASGN by 28.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 1,851.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

