ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASM International Stock Up 0.1 %

ASMIY stock opened at $562.86 on Friday. ASM International has a twelve month low of $400.59 and a twelve month high of $813.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $627.89 and its 200-day moving average is $670.69. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

