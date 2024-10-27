ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $711.70 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $582.48 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $816.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $906.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

