Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 10,724 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $18,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 17,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,411.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,411.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,651 shares of company stock worth $929,005. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Jabil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $124.72 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

