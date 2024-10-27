Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 8,452 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.53% of Evolus worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Evolus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 295,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,643.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,559.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolus Stock Up 4.2 %

EOLS stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Evolus

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

