Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,874 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 26,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 511,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $12,618,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 604,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,592.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $12,618,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 604,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,144,592.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.