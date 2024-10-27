Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after buying an additional 346,838 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $81,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $39,923,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $773,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $444.52 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.29 and a fifty-two week high of $455.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.85.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

