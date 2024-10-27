Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 188,084 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.73% of Beazer Homes USA worth $18,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,086,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,827,000 after acquiring an additional 143,663 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth about $15,411,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 459,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 99,959 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 333,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the second quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 247,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 28,208 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BZH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

BZH stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $978.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

