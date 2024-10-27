Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 3,357 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $17,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 741.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNDY shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised monday.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $299.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.66. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $302.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.