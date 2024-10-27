Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,813 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.74% of AnaptysBio worth $15,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 700.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 140.7% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,165,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,891 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,440.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,333.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,440.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,440 shares of company stock valued at $892,936. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

ANAB opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $875.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.29. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $41.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. The business had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

