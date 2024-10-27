Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1,117.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,003 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $147.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.64. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $154.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

