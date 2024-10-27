Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $15.31 Million Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $15,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Innospec by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,670,000 after buying an additional 161,249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Innospec by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 660.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 2,699.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Innospec Stock Down 0.1 %

IOSP stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.07. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.01 and a 12 month high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 3,398 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $389,886.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,161.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.