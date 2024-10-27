Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $16.16 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 818.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,014 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of EQT worth $16,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 563.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 70,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $4,073,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

