Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $16.68 Million Stock Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,543,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087,147 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $16,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $239,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,358,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 36.8% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 271,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 72,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $423.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.77. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $36.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

