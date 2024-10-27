Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 745,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,598,000 after buying an additional 315,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,979,000 after acquiring an additional 74,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 412.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,739,000 after acquiring an additional 254,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADUS stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average of $119.24. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $136.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

