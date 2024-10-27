Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 492,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 119,637 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,545,000 after acquiring an additional 568,171 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,962,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,905,000 after buying an additional 198,227 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,756,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after buying an additional 30,843 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,744,000 after buying an additional 1,057,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,605,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,714,000 after acquiring an additional 282,422 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

