Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 23,057 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $272.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $307.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.24 and its 200 day moving average is $273.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

