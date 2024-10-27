Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 191,210 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,708,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,210 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Coty were worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,033,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,796,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,068,000 after acquiring an additional 890,626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Coty by 789.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,582,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,362 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Coty by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,955,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 780,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,781,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.57 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

