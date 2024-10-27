Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Down 55.8% in October

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Astika Stock Performance

Shares of ASKH stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Astika has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Astika Company Profile

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

