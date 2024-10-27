AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £101.62 ($131.94).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.92) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £150 ($194.75) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($142.82) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of AZN stock opened at £116.06 ($150.69) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of £122.95 and a 200 day moving average of £121.50. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,461 ($122.84) and a 1 year high of £133.88 ($173.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,684.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17.

In other news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £2,360 ($3,064.14). 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

