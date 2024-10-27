ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ASX Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ASX stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17.

ASX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.6605 dividend. This is a positive change from ASX’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. ASX’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

