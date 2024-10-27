Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Aura Systems Stock Performance
AUSI stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. Aura Systems has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.49.
Aura Systems Company Profile
