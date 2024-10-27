Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Aura Systems Stock Performance

AUSI stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. Aura Systems has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Featured Articles

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

