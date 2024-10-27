Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $124.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE ALV opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $89.37 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.81.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,431,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Autoliv by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,715,000 after buying an additional 402,426 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,284,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

