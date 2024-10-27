Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Update

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Avant Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVTBF opened at 0.68 on Friday. Avant Brands has a 52-week low of 0.63 and a 52-week high of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.28.
About Avant Brands
