Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Update

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avant Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVTBF opened at 0.68 on Friday. Avant Brands has a 52-week low of 0.63 and a 52-week high of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.28.

Get Avant Brands alerts:

About Avant Brands

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.