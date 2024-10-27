Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD opened at $100.84 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.03.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

