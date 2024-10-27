Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,260.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,101.00.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN opened at $933.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,088.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,039.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

