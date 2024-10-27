Ballentine Partners LLC Has $748,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,491 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.41.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa America raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

