Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 5,482 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 10.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Genpact by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE:G opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

