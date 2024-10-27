Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 47 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Saia by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,425,000 after buying an additional 45,155 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Saia by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1,556.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $461.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.26 and a 12 month high of $628.34.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $437.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.63.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

