Bank of Stockton Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 20,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 52,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $398.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.81 and its 200-day moving average is $359.98. The stock has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

