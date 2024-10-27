Barclays Increases Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $271.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $256.00 to $271.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UHS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.46.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $202.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.55 and its 200-day moving average is $201.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

