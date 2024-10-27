Barclays Increases Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $100.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

WH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $91.93.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,343,424.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $1,349,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,939.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,343 shares of company stock worth $9,045,321 over the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6,887.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 65,083 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 133.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 409,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 233,754 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.