Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Raised to $22.50

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

BILI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.60 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Bilibili stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.86. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 227.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 6.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Stories

