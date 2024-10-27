Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 300 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,419,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $398.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $421.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

