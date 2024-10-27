Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $539,404.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,572,170.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 580,086 shares in the company, valued at $37,572,170.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,820. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.49. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

