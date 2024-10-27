Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BSX opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $88.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588,256 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,195,000 after acquiring an additional 360,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,897,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.