Brighton Jones LLC Has $246,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.27.

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IQV opened at $214.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.60. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.