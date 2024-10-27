Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $237.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.94. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $130.63 and a 52-week high of $240.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.39%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

