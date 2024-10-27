Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 3,154.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 4,316.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 726,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 709,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,464,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,397,000 after acquiring an additional 366,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 6.5% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PINS opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 154.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.32.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

