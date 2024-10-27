Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,386.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 339,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 330,043 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 424.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 261,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after acquiring an additional 166,180 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 153,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,621,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.98 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

