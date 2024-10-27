Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7,331.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 283,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000,000 after acquiring an additional 279,844 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 174,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 64,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AZN stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

