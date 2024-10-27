Brighton Jones LLC Sells 973 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $359.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $392.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.00 and a 200-day moving average of $335.02.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

