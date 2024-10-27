Brighton Jones LLC Trims Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $200.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Macquarie increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $195.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.