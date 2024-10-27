Brixmor Property Group (BRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY24 guidance at $2.11-2.14 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.110-2.140 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.20%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.