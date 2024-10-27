Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) recently announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, in a press release dated October 23, 2024. As part of the announcement, the Company’s Board of Directors also approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share. This dividend is scheduled to be paid out on November 29, 2024, to stockholders of record as of November 15, 2024.

Get alerts:

In conjunction with the earnings report and dividend declaration, Brookline Bancorp made further disclosures. The Company published an investor presentation on its website at www.brooklinebancorp.com. Both the press release and the investor presentation are included as exhibits in the filing made to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The press release, detailed as Exhibit 99.1, covers the earnings report and dividend approval. Additionally, the investor presentation, specified as Exhibit 99.2, offers more insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic outlook.

The formal filing with the SEC was signed on behalf of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. by Carl M. Carlson, the Co-President, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer, on October 23, 2024.

Investors and stakeholders of Brookline Bancorp can access the complete details of the earnings release and dividend information through the attached exhibits available in the SEC filing.

Please note that the information contained in this press release and the associated filings is based on historical data and should not be taken as indicative of future performance. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and analysis before making any investment decisions based on this information.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Brookline Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also