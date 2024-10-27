Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

NYSE BC opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.09. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

