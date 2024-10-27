Burford Brothers Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Burford Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Chevron stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.30. The stock has a market cap of $277.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

