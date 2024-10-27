Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $398.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

