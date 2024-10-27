Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Down 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 103,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 118,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$12.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 7.64.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

