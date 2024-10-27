Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Sold by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $35.45 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

